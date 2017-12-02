Crowd gathers at Apple Store in Orchard Road over 11.1.2 iOS bug that crashes phones

SINGAPORE - Users of Apple's iPhones are reporting a glitch with the latest iOS update that causes the devices to go into a repetitive reboot.

Photos and videos sent in by Straits Times reader Aung Win Htut show employees at the Apple Store in Orchard Road demonstrating a temporary fix.

Mr Aung, a Singapore Permanent Resident who is from Myanmar, told ST that he woke up around 6am on Saturday and realised that his iPhone 6 plus had downloaded the 11.1.2 software update.

"It automatically shut down, then it turned back on again, shut down again, and turned back off again," said the 42-year-old marine engineer.

He said he looked online but could not find a solution and so headed down to the Apple Store in Orchard Road.

There were more than 50 people there looking for help for the same problem around 1pm, he said.

"The staff at the store told us that the problem is not only in Singapore but the whole world," said Mr Aung.

The temporary solution staff gave works only for Saturday, he said.

An employee told him not all users appear to be affected, as he downloaded the update himself and did not experience any issues.

Tech sites report that the bug is date-related and has been reported by users around the globe.

Users said the issue began when the time turned to 12.15am on Dec 2.

Once that time was logged, the iPhone began "respringing" or going through a repetitive soft reboot, 9to5mac.com reported.

The problem affects several iPhone models. Mr Aung said he saw users with iPhone X seeking help for the issue too.

A temporary fix requires users to manually set the day to a day before the problem started.

Apple has yet to issue a fix for this bug on its website and social media channels, but ST understands it is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

ST has contacted Apple for more information.