Crane crashes into a bridge at Balestier Road

SINGAPORE - A trailer carrying an excavator crashed into a pedestrian bridge on Balestier Road on Friday (July 21) evening.

The incident caused part of Balestier Road to be closed, with traffic towards Lavender diverted to Rangoon Road.

At 10.28pm, SBS transit tweeted that bus services 21,125,130,139 and 145 were being diverted because of the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision occurred sometime around 9.30pm.

IT engineer Muhd Saadhiq Kuthubdeen, 24, saw the accident unfold as he was heading to the Singapore Indian Association. He pulled over immediately, and said a driver or passenger in the trailer appears to be injured.

Ms Gwyneth Teo, 27, was on foot along Tessensohn Road when she saw the road was blocked off to traffic at around 10.20pm.

"There were strips of tape blocking Balestier Road off... and police were telling people to not go near," said Ms Teo, who is unemployed. She was heading to Boon Keng MRT at the time.

The Straits Times understands that the police is confirming how bad the damage is and if anyone is hurt.

This story is developing.