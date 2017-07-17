Woman jailed 4 weeks for offering $2,150 bribe to police officer

SINGAPORE - A Kazakhstan national who offered a bribe to a police officer in exchange for not arresting her was jailed for four weeks on Monday (July 17).

Yelena Kalugina, 26, admitted to corruptly offering $2,150 to Inspector Loh Loong Ee on June 28 as an inducement for not arresting her.

A district court heard that Insp Loh and Staff Sergeant Xavier Seow Hong Ge from Kampong Java Neighbourhood Police Centre were attending to a report of suspected vice activities at Hotel Royal along Newton Road that day when they went to Kalugina's room where the reported illegal activities were suspected to have occurred.

During the questioning, while in the toilet and in Insp Loh's presence, Kalugina pleaded to be released. She gestured to the police officer by rubbing her forefinger and thumb, which Insp Loh understood to mean "money".

He warned her that bribery was an offence and that her actions would be recorded by his body camera. He left the toilet and entered the bedroom area of the hotel room.

Kalugina then asked Insp Loh whether the body camera could be switched off. She then opened a drawer in a table and gestured to some cash within, totalling $2,150. She then asked Insp Loh to let her go and stated she would take the next flight home.

Insp Loh refused the offer, and subsequently arrested her.

Kalugina could have been fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed for up to five years for corruption.