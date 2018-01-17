Woman arrested at Changi Airport for failing to declare branded items worth over $11,000 for GST payment

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport last Friday (Jan 12) after she failed to declare the branded items she bought overseas for Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment.

Singapore Customs, in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, said the woman - a Singaporean - had arrived on a flight from Paris.

Officers checked her luggage when she tried to exit through the Customs Green Channel without declaring the items, which were worth more than $11,000, for GST payment.

Photos posted on Facebook showed at least two handbags, several wallets and a belt.

Investigations are ongoing.

In the post, the Singapore Customs said that travellers are responsible for making "an accurate and complete declaration of the taxable and dutiable items in their possession".

Those found guilty of fraudulent evasion of GST may face a fine of up to 20 times the amount of tax evaded and/ or a jail term of up to two years.

Those with information on evasion of customs duty or GST can contact Singapore Customs on 1800-233-0000 or email customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg. The public can also use the Customs@SG mobile app to report these activities.