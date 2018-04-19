Woman admits to assaulting mother and abusing policeman with vulgar language

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old woman, who assaulted her parents in their Toa Payoh North home, lashed out at four police officers and abused them with vulgar language when they arrived at the flat.

Cheryl Sng Yu Qin also snatched and tore up a statement Staff Sergeant Gerald Ng Yong Sheng was taking from her mother about the events that took place in May 2017.

On Wednesday (April 18), Sng pleaded guilty in a district court to three charges: assaulting her mother, using abusive words on Staff Sgt Ng and obstructing him from performing his duties.

Two separate assault charges involving both parents and three charges of verbally abusing the three other police officers will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Recounting the May 11 events in court, deputy public prosecutor Tan Zhongshan said Sng's 68-year-old father called the police around 6.40pm while his daughter was having a row with her mother.

When Staff Sgt Ng, who arrived at the flat with another cop, approached Sng's 59-year-old mother to find out what had happened, the defendant suddenly struck the back of the older woman with her left hand.

When Staff Sgt Ng asked what she was doing, she retorted: "I am hitting my mum."

She became agitated and abused him with obscenities even as he tried to calm her down.

DPP Tan said she refused to give her personal particulars. Staff Sgt Ng then asked her to go to her room to cool down and she complied.

But when Sng heard the cop obtaining her personal particulars from her mother, she marched out of her room, snatched the statement from him and tore it up, the court heard.

Sng's lawyer, Ms Muntaz Zainuddin asked District Judge Ong Hian Sun to call for a report to assess her client's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO). But Ms Muntaz did not disclose any details about Sng's mental condition.

Offenders given an MTO will receive treatment for their mental condition instead of jail time. The order can be revoked if they fail to heed the conditions of their treatment.

Judge Ong has asked for the report and Sng will be back in court on May 16.