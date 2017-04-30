Two motorcycles catch fire in Jurong West carpark

SINGAPORE - Two motorcycles caught fire in an open carpark in Jurong West at around noon on Sunday (April 30).

A video sent to The Straits Times shows flames and billows of dark smoke rising from the burning vehicles, which were next to an HDB void deck.

No injuries have been reported.

Responding to queries from ST, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire involving two motorcycles next to Block 432, in Jurong West Street 42, at around 12pm.

SCDF immediately dispatched two fire bikes, one Red Rhino and one fire engine to the scene.

The fire was extinguished using one compressed air foam backpack and one waterjet.

SCDF is still investigating the cause of the fire.