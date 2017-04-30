Trans-Cab taxi 'explodes' opposite Buona Vista MRT station

SINGAPORE - A Trans-Cab taxi exploded on Commonwealth Avenue opposite Buona Vista MRT station on Sunday (April 30) afternoon, The Straits Times understands.

According to eyewitness Kuek Jia Jun, the taxi exploded at around 2.30pm.

"I came out of the MRT station, and saw a Red Rhino trying to get to the scene," said Mr Kuek, a 25-year-old student.

Seconds after, he heard the "fairly big" explosion, adding that there was "a lot of smoke".

As he approached the site of the accident, he could detect "a burnt smell".

ST understands that there had already been an accident on the road before the explosion occured.

He said that when he left the scene at 2.40pm, firemen were still pumping water into the bonnet of the taxi, a Toyota Wish.

At least two fire engines, a police car and an ambulance were present at the scene, he said.

Mr Kuek spotted a middle-aged Chinese man near the scene who looked as though he might be the driver of the taxi. He appeared to have burns on his body.

"He seemed to be in shock," said Mr Kuek. "He kept telling the girl (speaking to him) that he felt very hot."

At about 2.50pm, the Land Transport Authority said that there was an accident on Commonwealth Avenue (towards Tuas) after Tanglin Halt Road, and that Commonwealth Avenue is closed after Tanglin Halt Road.

Accident on Commonwealth Avenue (towards Tuas) after Tanglin Halt Road. Commonwealth Avenue closed after Tanglin Halt Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) April 30, 2017

​SCDF is still investigating the cause of the accident.