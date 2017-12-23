Three women arrested for pickpocketing cash, mobile phones at Orchard Road

SINGAPORE - Three women were charged with theft for working together to pickpocket more than $1,000 and three mobile phones, among other items, at Orchard Road, the police said on Saturday (Dec 23).

The women, aged between 31 and 39, had allegedly struck three victims along the premier shopping belt on Thursday (Dec 21).

While shopping at Orchard Road, two victims reported that their wallets were stolen from their handbags, while the third said her mobile phone was taken.

Besides the cash and the mobile phones, an Internet banking dongle and an EZ-Link card were allegedly taken by the women too.

The three women were caught after a police investigation found that they worked together to distract the victims before stealing their valuables.

"They are also believed to be involved in several other cases of pickpocketing," said the police.

They face up to three years' jail and a fine.

"The police would like to remind members of the public to be vigilant of the surroundings and to safeguard their belongings in crowded places, especially during the festive season," the police added.