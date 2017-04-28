Three more arrested on third day of police raids on massage parlours

SINGAPORE - Police raided two massage parlours on Friday (April 28) afternoon and arrested three women.

The third day of the raids on unlicensed massage parlours targeted those along MacPherson Road and Upper Paya Lebar Road.

Police raids on unlicensed massage establishments started on Wednesday (April 26) with the first day yielding six arrests at Little India, none were made at Clementi on the second day.

A total of 15 establishments were checked over the course of three days.

On Friday, three female masseuses aged between 36 and 45, and a male customer were found at a massage parlour along Upper Paya Lebar Road. A masseuse was found in a state of undress at the time of the raid.

The police said that all three women, aged 36 to 45 were arrested.

Condoms were also found wrapped in aluminium foil and stashed in a pill bottle.

Along MacPherson Road, two female masseuses were found in another parlour. Police also found an undressed male customer in one of the massage rooms of the parlour, however no arrests were made as there was insufficient evidence.