Taiwanese woman charged with hurting security officer and attempting to assault taxi driver

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old Taiwanese woman, who was allegedly caught in a viral video in December last year tussling with a taxi driver and a security officer, was hauled to court on Friday (May 5).

Dina Huang Chih Yung is accused of attempting to assault cabby Cheng Teck Wei by trying to hit and bite him at Skysuites@Anson condominium at Enggor Street off Tanjong Pagar Road around 11pm on Dec 7, last year.

She allegedly used abusive words on him as well.

Huang is also accused of assaulting security officer Jeiv Anay Alimithu by biting, hitting and kicking her at the condominium that evening.

As a result, Ms Jeiv Anay suffered two bite marks on her left hand.

Huang, who works in the financial industry, was also charged with verbally abusing the security officer.

On Dec 8 last year, a netizen uploaded two videos of a well-dressed woman scuffling with a male taxi driver and a female security officer.

The first video, which lasts more than three minutes, shows her having a tug-of-war with the man.

She keeps shouting "Let go!" in Mandarin, but the man hangs on to her bag.

She tries to kick him and even bite him, and he eventually gives in.

She also curses at the man throughout the video and shouts: "Call! Call the police."

Someone then replies: "Call already... They are coming, on the way."

The man and the woman stand facing each other as they wait for the police to arrive.

In the second video, lasting about one minute, shows the woman in another tussle - this time with a security officer.

The officer is seen trying to restrain her, but she still manages to kick the woman's groin, and hit her head violently.

She also curses loudly at her.

A closeup of the security officer's hand later shows some broken skin.

Huang, who is represented by lawyer Diana Ngiam, will be back in court on May 26.

If convicted of assault, she can be jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

And if convicted of being verbally abusive, for each count she can be jailed up to six months and fined $5,000.