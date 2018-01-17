Stalker who caused woman to quit her job is jailed for a year

SINGAPORE - A man stalked a married woman for two years, harassing her at her office and yelling out that she was "hot" as she walked near his home.

The ordeal became so bad that his 43-year-old victim quit her job to avoid him, a court heard.

R. Murliy was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Wednesday (Jan 17), after he admitted four of six charges.

The 51-year-old, who had a string of convictions dating back to 1995, also committed offences of breaching personal protection, causing hurt and transmitting a false message.

Most of his offences were committed while he was drunk, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said Murliy began harassing the woman in June 2014. She worked near his home in Dover Road.

On Jan 23, 2015, he shouted at her as she walked by a void deck, stating that she was "hot" and her hair was beautiful.

Having tolerated his behaviour for months, she threatened to make a police report if he continued to harass her - but this fell on deaf ears.

At about 7pm on Oct 27 the same year, she was with her teenage daughter at a coffeeshop when Murliy stood beside her table and talked loudly in Tamil, gesticulating at her.

When the pair did not respond, he sat at a nearby table and stared at the woman.

The court heard that he also went to her office to ask after her.

As she ate breakfast with her colleagues one day in January 2016, he sat near her table and called her "Aishwarya Rai", the name of an Indian actress.

Two days later he saw her near her office and told her she did not like to see Indian women wearing shorts.

On various occasions between January and April 2016, he would talk loudly or spout vulgarities along the corridor outside her office to get her attention, DPP Koh said.

On Feb 2, 2016, he repeated his behaviour five times before she called the police.

DPP Koh said his harassment left the woman shaken and traumatised. She became paranoid and resorted to taking different routes to work, before eventually quitting her job to avoid him as she was unable to cope with the stress and anxiety.

In the causing hurt case, the court heard that he came home drunk on July 11, 2016 and "whacked" a 13-year-old boy who was chatting with friends outside his home.

On May 7 last year, his 71-year-old mother was watching television at home when he punched her in the face and head. It was the eighth time he had breached a personal protection order taken out by his mother since 2006, DPP Koh said.

On June 12 last year he made a nuisance 999 call in which he claimed there had been a murder at his block.

District Judge Dorothy Ling backdated his sentence to Sept 6 last year