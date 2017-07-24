Six arrested, one injured after brawl at Serangoon Teochew porridge restaurant

SINGAPORE - A porridge restaurant, which hit the headlines because of a drunken disturbance in May, was the scene of yet another customer brawl.

Diners at Heng Long Teochew Porridge, located along Upper Serangoon Road, were interrupted by two groups of customers fighting in the wee hours of Sunday (July 24) morning, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The police were alerted to the case at 3.26am, and promptly arrested six persons aged between 25 and 40 at the scene.

An injured 31-year-old man, who was conscious at the time, was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, an eyewitness told Lianhe Zaobao that the ruckus was started by a disagrement between two male diners at different tables.

The police arrived five to 10 minutes into the fight, after two women failed to stop the brawl, the witness added.

In May this year, four customers, upset at their $28 bill at the resturant, had wrecked the place with wooden chairs, tussling with the staff before tossing food on the ground and shattering a marble-topped table.