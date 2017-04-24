Schoolboy, 13, dies after being hit by goal post in freak accident

SINGAPORE - A 13-year-old schoolboy died in hospital on Monday (April 24) after being struck by a goal post during physical education class.

The Straits Times understands that the incident took place some time after 9am at Geylang Methodist Secondary School, which is in Geylang East Central.

The boy had been playing football with his classmates in the morning when he grabbed onto the goal post. It fell on him, and hit his head.

He was sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, and died later. His schoolmates were later informed of the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST it received a call for ambulance assistance from Geylang Methodist Secondary School at about 9.35am and dispatched one ambulance.

"A boy with head injuries was taken to KKH and CPR was performed on him en route to the hospital," said the spokesman.

When ST visited the school on Monday afternoon, three police cars could be seen on the premises.

ST has asked the school for comment.