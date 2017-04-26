Police raid massage parlours at Rangoon Road, 3 women arrested

SINGAPORE - Two massage parlours at Rangoon Road were raided on Wednesday (April 26) afternoon within an hour.

Sweet TCM Centre and Green Rose TCM Tuina were raided for unlicensed TCM practices. Licensed TCM practitioners were not present in both locations, rendering it an offence.

The police also found that both massage parlours offer sexual services at an extra cost.

Two women were found in one of the rooms at Sweet TCM Centre, where they were sitting beside a bed. Condoms found during the raid were also displayed on the reception table.

Two women were also found at Green Rose TCM Tuina.

The police say that three women, one from Sweet TCM Centre and two from Green Rose TCM Tuina, were arrested under the Women's Charter.