Police raid massage parlours at Rangoon Road, 3 women arrested

Three women were arrested under the Women's Charter during the police raids.
Three women were arrested under the Women's Charter during the police raids.ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
Police conducted raids at two massage parlours along Rangoon Road, Sweet TCM centre (pictured) and Green Rose TCM Tuina, on April 26, 2017.
Police conducted raids at two massage parlours along Rangoon Road, Sweet TCM centre (pictured) and Green Rose TCM Tuina, on April 26, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
Police conducted raids at two massage parlours along Rangoon Road, Sweet TCM centre and Green Rose TCM Tuina (pictured), on April 26, 2017.
Police conducted raids at two massage parlours along Rangoon Road, Sweet TCM centre and Green Rose TCM Tuina (pictured), on April 26, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
Published
33 min ago
winniet@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Two massage parlours at Rangoon Road were raided on Wednesday (April 26) afternoon within an hour.

Sweet TCM Centre and Green Rose TCM Tuina were raided for unlicensed TCM practices. Licensed TCM practitioners were not present in both locations, rendering it an offence.

The police also found that both massage parlours offer sexual services at an extra cost.

Two women were found in one of the rooms at Sweet TCM Centre, where they were sitting beside a bed. Condoms found during the raid were also displayed on the reception table.

Two women were also found at Green Rose TCM Tuina.

The police say that three women, one from Sweet TCM Centre and two from Green Rose TCM Tuina, were arrested under the Women's Charter.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping