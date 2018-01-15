Nine in Shell oil theft case face 1-2 fresh charges each, remanded for another week

SINGAPORE - Nine of the 14 men who were charged last week in connection with the misappropriation of fuel from Shell were back in court on Monday (Jan 15) to face more charges.

Each man faced one to two more charges, bringing the total of gas oil misappropriated to about 6,600 tonnes amounting to $3.6 million.

Except for Muhammad Ali Muhammad Nor, 51, a surveyor, the rest - Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram, 36; Juandi Pungot, 41; Cai Zhi Zhong, 34; Tiah Kok Hwee, 41; Koh Choon Wei, 35; Mohd Ibrahim K. Abdul Majid, 52; Abdul Latif Ibrahim, 59; and Richard Goh Chee Keong, 48 - are either employees or former staff of Shell Eastern Petroleum.

All were represented by lawyers.

Muzaffar Ali Khan, Juandi, Cai and Tiah face two new charges each, while Muhammad Ali, Koh, Mohd Ibrahim, Abdul Latif and and Goh face one fresh charge each.

Muzaffar Ali Khan, Juandi, Cai and Tiah allegedly abetted in a conspiracy to misappropriate 300 tonnes of gas oil worth $165,000 on Nov 11 last year, when the property was entrusted to Juandi, Cai, Koh and Tiah at Pulau Bukom.

Then on Dec 31 last year, they allegedly abetted in a scheme to misappropriate 1,076.9 tonnes of gas oil worth $592,295 belonging to Shell.

Koh, Muhammad Ali, Mohd Ibrahim, Abdul Latif and Goh are accused of abetting in a conspiracy to commit criminal breach of trust of 1,260 tonnes of gas oil entrusted to Muzaffar Ali Khan, Cai and Tiah on Jan 7. The property was valued at $687,960.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Chew sought a further week's remand for the nine, saying there are likely to be additional charges.

Lawyers for all nine were allowed to speak briefly to their clients, who appeared in court in red prison overalls, in the presence of a police officer.

They will be back in court next Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the case of two Vietnamese nationals Nguyen Duc Quang, 46, and Dang Van Hanh, 37, accused of abetment by conspiracy to dishonestly receive about 1,260 tonnes of oil by transferring the fuel to a vessel, will be mentioned on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Another three men charged last Saturday in connection with the case - Vietnamese Doan Xuan Than, 46; Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45; and Ng Hock Teck, 54 - will appear in court on Thursday.