Money changer employee nabbed in Malaysia after absconding with $470,000 cash

SINGAPORE - A 43-year-old employee of a money changing company was nabbed by Malaysian police on Wednesday (March 28) within 12 hours after he absconded with $470,000 cash.

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Friday that the Indian national was extradited to Singapore on Thursday and he was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal breach of trust as servant.

Cash amounting $24,000 was recovered from him upon his arrest.

Police had received a report on Tuesday that the man had absconded with $470,000 in cash, which he was supposed to have couriered to the money changer's office.

However, the man had already left Singapore for Malaysia before the report was lodged.

With the help of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), the man was arrested in Malaysia on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after the police report was made, the statement said.

If convicted, he faces an imprisonment term of up to 15 years and a fine.

Assistant commissioner of police Arthur Law, who is the commander of the Central Police Division, thanked the RMP for their strong support and assistance in the arrest.

"This arrest is testament to the effectiveness of regional cooperation in crime fighting efforts," he said.

"With the continued support of law enforcement agencies in the region, we will ensure that swift justice is served to criminals regardless of where they choose to flee."