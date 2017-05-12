Metro founder's grandson acquitted of drug trafficking charges but faces attempted drug possession charges

SINGAPORE - The grandson of the man who founded Metro was acquitted in court on Friday (May 12) of the drug trafficking charges against him.

After a three-day trial, District Judge Jasvender Kaur found Ong Jenn, now 41, not guilty of two counts of engaging in a conspiracy with convicted drug offender Mohamad Ismail Abdul Majid, 45, to traffic cannabis on Oct 30, 2014.

But the trafficking charges have been amended to two counts of attempting to be in possession of the drugs.

Six other drug-related charges were stood down.

During the trial, the court heard that Ong, who is the grandson of the founder of property and retail giant Metro Holdings Ong Tjoe Kim and the son of its former group managing director Jopie Ong, had admitted he smoked cannabis every day and did so before going to sleep the night before his arrest on Oct 31, 2014.

He had told the arresting officer, Station Inspector (SI) Jeffrey Lim of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), of his drug habit in a statement after his arrest.

CNB officers arrested Ong at a taxi stand at Ngee Ann City Tower A.

He had $2,000 on him to pay a man known as "Mike" for two blocks of "weed", or cannabis.

"Mike" turned out to be Mohamad Ismail whom the CNB had picked up the day before Ong's arrest.

The CNB found in Mohamad Ismail's possession a block of 92.68g of cannabis and another block containing 385.1g of a cannabis mixture.

Ong told SI Lim, who took the stand on Feb 3 this year, that he had bought cannabis from Mohamad Ismail more than 15 times.

He claimed the drug was for his personal consumption.

His lawyer, Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng from WongPartnership, had also stressed that Ong did not obtain the drug for trafficking.

But on Feb 21, the court heard that before his arrest, Ong had agreed to sell 100g of cannabis to a woman known as Gwen Toh.

She had sent him a text message asking for 100g of cannabis in two blocks. She then asked him how much the drugs cost, and he replied: "$1,100, just come collect and give cash."

Ong, who had taken the stand, confirmed he had agreed to sell her cannabis but said the transaction did not occur.

Mohamad Ismail was sentenced to 22 years in jail and 18 strokes of the cane on Sept 16, 2015, after pleading guilty to three of the seven drug-related charges against him.

Two of his charges are related to Ong's current ones.

Offenders convicted of engaging in a conspiracy to traffic cannabis can be jailed for between five and 20 years, and ordered to receive between five and 15 strokes of the cane for each charge.