Maserati driver under investigation for unlicensed money lending and online gambling

SINGAPORE - A Maserati driver, who was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident with a traffic police officer over the weekend, is now under investigation for offences including online gambling and unlicensed money lending, the court heard.

Lee Cheng Yan, 33, who was charged on Nov 18 with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, was also given an additional charge on Friday ( Nov 24) - one of driving while under disqualification.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng said that Lee may face additional charges and applied for him to be remanded for another week for more investigation.

He added that forensic work needs to be done to analyse devices such as computers and mobile phones.

Lee's car allegedly hit Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 26, in Bedok Reservoir Road at around 9.20pm on Nov 17.

According to a police statement, the officer was on duty when he stopped Lee's vehicle while conducting enforcement checks.

As Staff Sgt Khairulanwar approached the Maserati, Lee allegedly reversed the vehicle and accelerated forward, hitting him.

As a result, the officer is said to have been left clinging to the driver's door and was dragged for about 100m before falling onto the road.

According to court documents, he suffered serious injuries.

Staff Sgt Khairulanwar was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

Lee is now remanded at Bedok Police Division.

Officers arrested Lee in a Geylang Bahru Road HDB flat after the accident.

The police said the Maserati was found abandoned in Cedar Avenue, off Upper Aljunied Road.

Lee is now represented by lawyers Tania Chin and Jeremy Pereira.

The case will be mentioned again on Friday afternoon (Nov24).

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.