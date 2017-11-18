Maserati driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run with policeman charged in court

SINGAPORE - A Maserati driver who was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident with a traffic police officer on Friday night was charged in court on Saturday (Nov 18).

Lee Cheng Yan is accused of causing grievous hurt to the 26-year-old officer by performing a rash act in Bedok Reservoir Road at around 9.20pm on Friday.

According to a police statement, the officer was on duty when he stopped Lee's vehicle while conducting enforcement checks.

As the traffic policeman approached the luxury car, Lee, 33, allegedly reversed the vehicle and accelerated forward, hitting him.

As a result, the officer is said to have been left clinging to the driver's door and was dragged for about 100m before falling onto the road.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

Lee is now remanded at Bedok Police Division and may be taken out to assist police with their investigations.

The court heard on Saturday that he may be involved in other offences including driving while under disqualification.

Related Story Man fined for using modified Maserati, car detained for three months

As he stood in the dock, a stern-looking Lee asked District Judge Ng Peng Hong for bail and added that he "did not have any other cases pending".

The judge replied: "Come back next week."

After the accident, officers arrested Lee in a Geylang Bahru Road HDB flat on Friday evening.

The police said the Maserati was found abandoned in Cedar Avenue off Upper Aljunied Road.

Lee, who was unrepresented, will be back in court on Nov 24.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.