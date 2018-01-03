Man jailed for 15 years for having sex with 15 boys, mainly in JCube toilet, near MRT stations

SINGAPORE - A Land Transport Authority security auditor, who used "ItsmeDeedeeYourfrenlyfren" as his Facebook moniker to prey on young boys from mid-2015 to last March, was jailed for 15 years on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Soffiyan Hamzah, 38, pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of sexual penetration involving minors below 16.

Seven other similar counts and 68 others of commercial sex with boys below 18 were taken into consideration in sentencing.

Soffiyan targeted 15 boys in all, the court heard.

Four counts of sexual grooming and three charges under the Films Act, including being in possession of 453 obscene films, were also taken into consideration.

Soffiyan was known to his victims as "Dee" or "Dee Dee". None of them knew his real name. In his Facebook profile, he said he was gay and would perform oral sex on anyone. He also stated that he would pay, and some of his victims were given $100 each after every encounter.

The court heard that Soffiyan got to know some of the boys through his victims. He would usually arrange to meet the boys near MRT stations for what he would describe as his "work".

Related Story Man uses Facebook to lure young boys to perform sexual acts on them

Related Story Man admits to eight counts of sex with young boys

The court heard that most of the sexual encounters took place in a toilet at JCube shopping centre in Jurong. He would meet his victims after cleaning hours or late at night, close to or after mall closing hours, when there was less human traffic.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong said: "On some occasions, the accused would meet more than one boy in the same session, who would wait in different cubicles for him."

In January last year, one of his victims, then aged 16, introduced his younger brother, then 15, to Soffiyan. The younger boy then met Soffiyan twice.

The case came to light after the boy told his teacher about the encounters. The teacher alerted the police on March 10 and Soffiyan was arrested three days later.

For each count of sexual penetration involving a minor, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.