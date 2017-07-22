Man suspected of involvement in multinational online vice ring charged

SINGAPORE - A man suspected of involvement in an online vice ring was charged in court on Saturday (July 22) morning.

Saw Yan Long, 29, was charged for an offence under the Women's Charter for living on part of the earnings of a 39-year-old Thai national between June 29 and July 19.

Saw is suspected of involvement in a multinational online vice ring.

On Thursday, the police netted Saw and 20 others - comprising four men and 16 women aged between 22 and 57 - in a series of raids for their involvement in vice website Laksaboy.

The raids also saw a crackdown on two vice syndicates.

The website hosted 22 banners believed to be owned by different vice syndicates, which featured female escorts of various nationalities advertising sexual services online.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations islandwide, including Havelock Road, Marine Parade, Whampoa Road, Cairnhill, Lavender Road and Balestier Road.

Twenty-six mobile phones, eight laptops, condoms and related documents were seized for investigations.

Investigation against the others nabbed on Thursday is ongoing. The case will be heard again in court on July 28.

Any person convicted of knowingly living on the earning of prostitutes could be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

A person convicted of operating communication services offering sexual services in return for payment could be jailed up to three years and/or fined up to $3,000.