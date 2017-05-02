Man jailed, caned for molesting woman near bus stop

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old man was jailed for two years and three months, and ordered to receive four strokes of the cane on Tuesday (May 2) for molesting a woman last year.

Benjamin Tan Jook Min, who runs an events company, was walking around Havelock Road after supper at around 2.30am on Aug 2 when he spotted the victim across the road at a traffic light junction.

The court heard that Tan decided to follow the victim because he had the urge to touch her buttocks.

He crossed the road and tailed the woman who was on her way home from work. Court papers did not reveal her occupation.

Tan then hid behind an advertisement board near a bus stop when the woman stopped to look for her mobile phone.

Tan slipped on a pair of work gloves which he was carrying in his backpack, ran towards her from behind and covered her mouth with his left hand. A struggle ensued and he molested the woman after pulling her to the ground.

During the scuffle, she managed to grab hold of her bag and used it to hit his face. Tan released his grip on the woman who ran towards Chin Swee Road nearby.

She alerted the police at around 3.05am and went to the Singapore General Hospital to seek treatment for the bruises on her forehead, left shoulder and right thigh.

Tan, who also lives at Chin Swee Road, tried to avoid being captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras by taking a longer route home.

But investigating police officers viewed CCTV footage from cameras in the neighbourhood and saw him lurking around the area, shortly before he pounced on his victim.

Officers arrested Tan at his flat two days later.

For molest, he could have been jailed up to 10 years and caned.