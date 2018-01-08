Man jailed after he molested woman a day after release from prison

SINGAPORE - A day after his release from prison last October, a man molested a woman along a pavement leading to the entrance of West Mall shopping centre in Bukit Batok Central Link.

Days later, Eswaran Selvarajoo, 35, stole two cans of beer worth $7.60 from FairPrice supermarket at Block 280 in Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, a district court heard on Monday (Jan 8).

He was sentenced to 12 weeks and four days in jail - four weeks for touching the buttock of a 44-year-old accountant on Oct 25, eight weeks for theft on Nov 8, and four days for breaching his remission order.

The court heard that the victim was walking along the walkway leading to West Mall when Eswaran rushed up behind her and touched her buttock.

She confronted him but he remained silent and continued to walk towards her, causing her to back away.

"As she was walking backwards, the victim then tripped and almost lost her balance,'' said Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling.

The victim hit Eswaran on his arms and he told her that she was "beautiful''. Angered by this, she hit him again and noticed that he reeked of alcohol.

The woman made a police report on Nov 4.

Eswaran was released from prison on Oct 24 after eight weeks in jail for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, and for threatening a public officer.

He was also convicted previously for other crimes such as drug offences and theft.

He could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for outrage of modesty. The maximum penalty for theft in dwelling is seven years' jail and a fine.