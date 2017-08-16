Man found dead at Fajar LRT station could have been struck by two trains

SINGAPORE - He had consumed at least two large bottles of beer and was drunk before he fell off the platform at Fajar LRT station at around 12.40am on March 24.

In an inquiry on Wednesday (Aug 16) into the death of cook Ang Boon Tong, 43, the court heard that he could have been struck by two different driverless trains before his body was finally found on the tracks.

Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Lim Jim Kai, the investigation officer, told the court that blood was found on both trains and Mr Ang's bag was found at the undercarriage of one of them.

ASP Lim also said that a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera briefly captured him for two seconds falling off the platform at the station along the Bukit Panjang LRT line, which is operated by SMRT.

But the lone train service controller, who was observing the 22 monitors at the operation control centre at another location - Ten Mile Junction, did not spot this.

This was because her attention was diverted to the other monitors as the stations along the line were closing for the day.

At around 10.30pm on March 23, Mr Ang, who was a Malaysian, went to his wife's workplace, a food court below Fajar LRT station and consumed beer.

ASP Lim told State Coroner Marvin Bay that some of his friends later joined him there and he continued drinking until his wife left.

He added: "He was drunk but in a happy mood."

Mr Ang left the food court about two hours later and went up to the LRT station alone.

A train arrived at around 12.40am and he walked towards it. However, the doors closed before he could board.

CCTV footage that was played in court on Wednesday showed that he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks near the rear of the train after it pulled away.

MRT stations have sliding doors on the platforms that will open for passengers to board and exit the trains. However, the LRT station does not have such features.

ASP Lim said Mr Ang lay on the tracks for three minutes before he sat up and rolled to his left.

At 12.48am, a train pulled up at the same platform. Its sole passenger, an SMRT staff member, heard a sound but did not investigate and continued with his journey.

Another train pulled up 10 minutes later and this time, a second train service controller noticed that its carriage jerked upwards.

He spotted Mr Ang's body and alerted the operation control centre.

The police were notified at around 1am and a paramedic pronounced him dead at 2.20am.

The court heard that he died of multiple injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Ang's wife, who attended the inquiry, said they have three children who are between nine and 17 years old.

The Malaysian added: "I'm on my own now and I have to support them by myself."

Coroner Bay will give his findings on Wednesday afternoon.