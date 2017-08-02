Man fined $6,800 for illegal import of duck eggs, meat products and coriander from Thailand

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old Thai national was fined $6,800 on Wednesday (Aug 2) for the illegal import of fresh duck eggs, meat products and coriander.

Pahoon Thanat had been driving a vehicle at Peninsular Plaza when he was intercepted, said the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) in a statement.

He was found to have illegally imported 300 fresh duck eggs, 24kg of coriander and 5.5kg of meat products from Thailand.

The products were seized and disposed.

AVA stressed that the import of food here is regulated for food safety and animal health reasons,

"Meat, eggs and their products, can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with our food safety standards and requirements," it added.

"Illegally imported food products are from unknown sources. Apart from being a food safety risk, they also may pose a risk to our public and animal health."

A person found guilty of illegally importing food from unapproved sources can be fined up to $50,000 and/or jailed two years for the first conviction.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed three years.

Late last month, two people were also fined for the illegal import and buying of cooked embryonated duck eggs, more commonly known as balut.

The eggs were found concealed in two suitcases inside a car arriving at Tuas Checkpoint in April this year.