Man fined $10,000 for smuggling ivory products into Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old Vietnamese national, Do Trong Hoang, was fined $10,000 on Wednesday (Aug 2) for smuggling ivory products into Singapore, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a statement.

AVA had received a tip-off about an alleged sale of illegal ivory bird cage accessories, and alerted the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority after its investigations found that Do could be flying here with the products.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport on July 14, Do was stopped and his luggage inspected.

Two illegal ivory bird cage accessories were detected in his luggage. Four illegal ivory bracelets were found on him and his family, who were travelling with him.

He was arrested and the smuggled products were seized.

The Straits Times understands that Do had obtained them in Vietnam.

In a public advisory, AVA warned that it is an offence to illegally import/export, possess, sell, offer/advertise for sale or display to public any illegal wildlife species (including their parts and derivatives) protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (CITES).

This includes the elephant and its parts and products such as ivory, with the offence applying to online sale and online offers for sale.

Those convicted can be fined up to $500,000 and/or jailed two years.

AVA also urged the public to help curb illegal wildlife trade and reduce demand by not buying such products.

Members of the public can alert AVA to suspected cases and provide information via its online feedback form or on 6805-2992.