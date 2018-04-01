Man charged with allegedly absconding with $469k

A money-changer employee who is accused of absconding with almost half a million dollars in cash was charged in court yesterday.

Indian national Bahurudeen Kuthpudeen, 43, was supposed to deliver three cash cheques totalling $469,000 from RHB Bank at 90, Cecil Street, to Mohamed Thahir Exchange. Instead, the business development manager allegedly fled with the money to Malaysia.

His employer made a police report last Tuesday.

Officers from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) arrested Bahurudeen less than 12 hours later last Wednesday. He was extradited to Singapore the next day.

The police recovered cash of about $24,000 from him upon his arrest.

Bahurudeen was charged with one count of criminal breach of trust as a servant.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Arthur Law, who is the commander of the Central Police Division, thanked the RMP for its assistance in the arrest.

"This arrest is testament to the effectiveness of regional cooperation in crime-fighting efforts," he said. "With the continued support of law enforcement agencies in the region, we will ensure that swift justice is served to criminals, regardless of where they choose to flee."

Bahurudeen will be remanded for a week at the Central Police Division. He will be back in court on Friday at 9am. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

Cheryl Tee