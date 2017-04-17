Man arrested in connection with fire set at St Hilda's Church

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire set at St Hilda's Church early on Sunday, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement early this morning (April 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call at about 7 am on April 16 stating that there was black smoke coming out from the roof of the church at 41 Ceylon Rd.

The SCDF despatched 2 Fire Engines, 1 Red Rhino, 2 Fire Bikes, an ambulance and 2 support vehicles.

The fire involved some books inside a room on the second floor, the police force said. It was confined to the room and extinguished quickly by SCDF using a compressed air foam system. There were no reported injuries.

The man arrested in connection to the case , who has not yet been named, will be charged in court on Tuesday (April 18) for the offence of mischief by fire, which carries a life imprisonment or an imprisonment term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Police said their investigations are continuing.