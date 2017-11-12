Man arrested for pushing policeman at Lavender MRT station

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old man was arrested at Lavender MRT station on Saturday (Nov 11) at about 12.30pm, after he used criminal force on a policeman.

He had refused to cooperate when three police officers, who were on a routine patrol, requested for his particulars.

He then forcefully pushed one of the officers.

"The SPF takes a serious view against persons who obstruct police officers from carrying out their duties or cause them physical and verbal harm," the police said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Anyone guilty of using criminal force to deter a public servant from doing his duty, can be jailed up to four years, fined, or both.

In a video posted by Facebook user Justin Lee, the three officers could be seen subduing the man, who shouted in Mandarin that he wanted to call the police.

He also demanded they pass him his bag.