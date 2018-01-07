Man, 66, found dead at foot of Fairmont Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 66-year-old Singaporean man was found dead at the foot of Fairmont Singapore, where he was a hotel guest, on Sunday (Jan 7).

The police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 11.09am.

The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the hotel at 80, Bras Basah Road, and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it dispatched an ambulance and fire bike to the incident.

Ms Samantha Tan, a 25-year-old dentist, told The Straits Times that she was about to enter Raffles City Shopping Centre through a side entrance near the hotel when she heard a loud crash.

"It happened about 15m away from me. When I heard the crash, I initially thought there was some construction going on. But I saw some people going towards the area. I walked a bit closer and there was a body," she said.

She then ran to the taxi stand nearby and alerted a hotel staff member there.

She added that the man, who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, had landed face down on the ground and looked to be bleeding severely from his head.

In response to ST's queries, Fairmont Singapore director of marketing communications Vivian Tung said: "Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the guest's family.

"At this time, we are cooperating fully with the authorities as a police investigation into this matter is still ongoing."