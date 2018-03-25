Man arrested for attempted robbery in Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE - The police arrested a 53-year-old man for attempted robbery in Bedok Reservoir Road within one and a half hours on Sunday (March 25).

In a statement on Sunday, police said that they received a report that a man had allegedly tried to snatch a women's money while she was at an ATM machine at Block 745, Bedok Reservoir Road, at about 9.15am.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division, who were alerted to the case, conducted extensive ground inquiries and were able to establish the identity of the man with the help of police cameras.

The man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the attempted robbery less than 200m away at Block 740, Bedok Reservoir Road, at 10.40am.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and at least six strokes of the cane.