Man, 48, charged with armed robbery of Upper Bukit Timah Road Shell petrol kiosk

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Wednesday (Aug 2) over the first armed robbery of a petrol kiosk in Singapore in 10 years.

Visvanathan Vadivelu allegedly robbed a Shell outlet in Upper Bukit Timah Road of $1,193 in cash on Monday.

According to news reports, a knife-wielding man went to the petrol kiosk and threatened a 22-year-old staff member manning the register, ordering her to place money into a plastic bag.

During a press conference about the case on Tuesday, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Gerald Lim, who is commander of the Clementi Police Division, added that the suspect wore a helmet, a pair of sunglasses and gloves when he committed the crime.

He made off with the cash and fled the scene on a motor scooter which had a masked licence plate.

The supervisor at the petrol station made a police report and a 63-year-old customer who had noticed the suspect's behaviour tailed him to the nearby Hillview area, added SAC Lim.

Police said that they were alerted to the case around 12.50pm that day.

Related Story Suspect nabbed after motorist tails him from petrol station

Based on information provided by witnesses, the police established the suspect's identity.

Officers arrested Visvanathan about four hours later in Jurong East Street 21.

They also seized as evidence bank receipts, $499 in cash, and a motor scooter.

A Shell spokesman told The Straits Times that none of its staff or customers reported any injuries.

The spokesman added: "As this incident is currently under police investigation, we are unable to comment further. The station has now resumed its business operations."

Visvanathan, who is unrepresented, will be remanded at the Central Police Division. His next trial date is Aug 8.

If convicted of armed robbery, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.