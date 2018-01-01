Man, 29, charged after stabbing wife in Geylang

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man was charged in court on Monday (Jan 1) after he allegedly stabbed his wife along Lorong 16 Geylang two days ago.

Jayselan N Chandrasegar used a knife with a 10cm long blade to stab Ms Mayuri Krishnakumar, 26, twice in her abdomen and twice on her lower back, according to court documents.

This caused her to suffer puncture wounds on those parts of her body.

The incident, which was captured on video by a bystander and shared on social media, happened at 11.47am on Saturday (Dec 30).

Jayselan was arrested shortly after by police at Guillemard Road at about 12.15pm.

If found guilty and convicted under the charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, Jayselan could be sent to prison for life, or jailed for up to 15 years, and may also be fined or caned.

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for a psychiatric evaluation, and his case will be mentioned again after.

Jayselan, a former patient, requested to be kept in a solitary environment at IMH, claiming that he was not able to stay with any other person,= as this would affect his condition. The judge said his request will be conveyed to the institute.

Jayselan also requested a phone call but this was turned down. He was heard swearing as he was taken out of the dock.

Ms Krishnakumar, who was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the attack, was said to be in a stable condition, according to earlier reports.