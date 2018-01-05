M. Ravi sentenced to 18-month mandatory treatment order after assaulting fellow lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss

SINGAPORE - Lawyer and human rights activist Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, was sentenced to an 18-month mandatory treatment order on Friday (Jan 5) after assaulting fellow lawyer and opposition politician Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss last year.

This means that Ravi, 48, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006, has to undergo treatment to address his mental condition, in lieu of jail time.

The order can be revoked if he reoffends or fails to comply with the conditions of his treatment.

Besides assaulting Mrs Chong-Aruldoss in a seventh-storey corridor of The Adelphi at around 11am last August, Ravi also admitted on Nov 27 last year that he performed a rash act and caused hurt to a second lawyer, Mr Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir, 42, at the same spot minutes later.

Ravi, who has been barred from practising for two years since October 2016, also admitted to breaking into one of the offices of the Eugene Thuraisingam law firm on the fifth storey of People's Park Centre on June 27 last year.

Four other charges, including two of committing public nuisance at the Sri Mariamman Temple last year, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The law firm employed Ravi in late 2016 and he worked in its People's Park Centre office.

But his employment was terminated, and he was informed through a hand-delivered letter that he had to vacate the premises by June 16 last year. Court papers did not reveal the reason for his termination.

Ravi and his friend, Lai Yew Thiam, 56, broke into the office three times between June 17 and 27 last year. Lai, who works with his brother-in-law in their family business, was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Dec 7 last year, after pleading guilty to two counts of housebreaking. A third charge for a similar offence was taken into consideration.

On Aug 8 last year, Ravi went to the law firm's office at The Adelphi and demanded to be allowed to enter. He was accompanied by three other men working for Lawyers Alliance for Human Rights Asia, an organisation which he founded.

Ravi's party was not allowed to enter, and, as the men walked away, Ravi confronted Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, who works at the firm. The 54-year-old fell to the ground when Ravi shoved her and the attack left her with a bruised right hip.

When her colleague, Mr Nakoorsha, stepped in, Ravi picked up Mrs Chong-Aruldoss' handbag and flung it at his face.

For assault, Ravi could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.