SINGAPORE - Lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, 48, admitted in court on Monday (Nov 27) that he had assaulted fellow lawyer, Mrs Jeanette Chong-Aruldoss in August.

He also admitted to causing hurt to a second lawyer, Mr Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir, by performing a rash act and breaking in the office of the Eugene Thuraisingham law firm earlier this year.

This story is developing.