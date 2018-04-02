Jail, fine for yoga instructor who molested student

Rakesh Kumar Prasad committed the offences on the then 25-year-old woman at a studio at Real Yoga in Tampines on April 26, 2015.
SINGAPORE - A yoga instructor who molested his student before forcefully grabbing the back of her neck was sentenced to nine months' jail and a fine of $1,000 on Monday (April 2).

Following a 12-day trial earlier this year, District Judge Luke Tan found Indian national Rakesh Kumar Prasad, 26, guilty of outraging the modesty of the assistant manager and using criminal force .

He committed the offences on the then 25-year-old woman at a studio at Real Yoga in Tampines between 12.40pm and 1.15pm on April 26, 2015.

Defence lawyer Steven Lam told the court that his client will be appealing against his conviction and the judge offered him bail of $16,000.

For outrage of modesty, Rakesh could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

For using criminal force on the woman, he could have been jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

