Jail, fine for man who filmed 10 others urinating in Nanyang Polytechnic toilet

SINGAPORE - An IT consultant was jailed for six weeks and fined $2,000 on Wednesday (Nov 8) after recording explicit videos of about 10 men urinating in a Nanyang Polytechnic toilet.

Kwan Jia Hong, who worked elsewhere, pleaded guilty to two counts of making obscene videos and one count of being in possession of four obscene films.

Five other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

According to the 34-year-old man, he had gone to the polytechnic in Ang Mo Kio at around 11am on July 14 last year as he wanted to do his own work, and the polytechnic offered free parking.

About three hours later, he decided to record videos of unsuspecting men using the toilet and went to a restroom on the first storey.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said Kwan then used his mobile phone to record videos of five men urinating.

She added: "The accused's modus operandi was to follow the subjects to the urinal, and stand at the urinal beside them. He would turn on the video-recording function on his handphone, hold it with one hand, and position the camera lens towards the subject's lower body."

He would then leave the toilet and wait for another man to enter before repeating the process.

One of the victims, who was an 18-year-old student of the poly, decided to keep an eye on Kwan after the teenager found the IT consultant acting suspiciously.

Between 2.10pm and 3.35pm, Kwan managed to record videos of about 10 men using the toilet in the polytechnic.

DPP Sruthi said this was not the first time Kwan had gone to a public toilet to record such films. However, court papers did not mention the outcome of these earlier incidents.

The 18-year-old student finally decided to confront Kwan and asked to check his mobile phone. The teenager alerted the police when Kwan refused to hand it over.

Officers arrived at around 5pm and seized the device.

"Further investigations revealed that the accused felt aroused when looking at (his victims' private parts). He would replay the videos that he recorded and view them a few times before deleting them," said DPP Sruthi.

For each count of making an obscene film, Kwan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $40,000.