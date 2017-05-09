Jail, caning for man who assaulted others, including a police officer

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man was jailed for four years and ordered to receive six strokes of the cane on Tuesday (May 9) after assaulting four men, including a police officer in separate incidents.

Muhammad Al-Farouk Alwi also harassed his former girlfriend and her 17-year-old daughter when he committed acts such as shouting for them continuously outside their flat and urinating on their living room floor when they allowed him to enter.

Al-Farouk pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt, assaulting a policeman, behaving in a threatening manner towards the mother-and-daughter pair, causing hurt to their neighbour and causing grievous hurt with a deadly weapon

Five other charges for offences, including using criminal force on a second policeman and assaulting a man with a chopper, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Al-Farouk was living with his 45-year-old girlfriend in her flat at Block 19, Jalan Sultan, near North Bridge Road, until she ended the relationship last May.

He began his crime spree on June 15 last year when he returned to her home at around 1am.

He started shouting for the woman and her daughter as he banged on their front door.

Their neighbour who lives on the same floor, Mr Sher Kuan Hock, 57, was jolted awake by the commotion and he stepped outside his flat to investigate.

When Al-Farouk saw him, he marched towards the older man and punched his right cheek once, causing him to fall onto the floor.

Mr Sher went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital at around 4.20am that day where he was found to have a fractured nasal bone.

He received outpatient treatment and was walking home about three hours later when he spotted Al-Farouk, who was still standing outside his ex-girlfriend's home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jason Nim said: "Sher ignored the accused and walked towards his unit. The accused proceeded to confront Sher and punched Sher once in his stomach. He did so with the intent of causing Sher hurt. As a result, Sher felt bodily pain, and fell to the ground. The accused then spat on Sher as Sher was lying on the ground."

Twelve days later, two uniformed police officers, Sergeant (Sgt) Jason Ng Hong Sim, 35, and his colleague, Sgt Mohamad Kamal Azai, 29, were performing enforcement duties at Lorong 10 Geylang when they spotted Al-Farouk behaving suspiciously.

He tried to run away but Sgt Ng managed to catch him in a bear hug from behind.

Al-Farouk then bit the officer's right forearm before he was arrested.

He was out on bail when he used a chopper to attack instrument designer Goraknath Dhamendra, 41, and site supervisor Natarajan Jararaj, 30, at a shelter near Block 179, Yung Sheng Road, in Jurong at 4.40pm on Sept 24 last year.

The two Indian nationals were resting there when Al-Farouk approached them to ask for a cigarette.

DPP Nim said: "Goraknath gave him one. Natarajan asked Goraknath why he did that, and told Goraknath not to do so. The accused heard this and spat on Natarajan's face. Natarajan grabbed the accused's shirt collar.

"The accused then hit Natarajan on his face. Natarajan and the accused began scuffling and fell to the ground. Goraknath managed to separate the two after a while and the accused left the scene thereafter."

Al-Farouk returned to the scene about 10 minutes later, armed with the weapon that had a 19cm-long blade and slashed Mr Goraknath's right arm, causing a fracture and a 5cm-deep wound. He also slashed Mr Natarajan's face with the weapon.

The police were notified and officers arrested Al-Farouk.

For causing grievous hurt with a weapon, he could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.