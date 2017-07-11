Jail, cane for construction worker who attempted to rape Indonesian tourist

SINGAPORE - A construction worker was sentenced to four years and nine months' jail with four strokes of the cane on Tuesday (July 11) for attempting to rape an Indonesian tourist who used to work in Singapore as a maid.

Indian national Daler Singh, now 40, committed the offence at Choa Chu Kang Park on Jan 24 last year.

At around 8pm that day, the former maid, then 29, went to the park with a construction worker, Mr Jagraj Singh, 33, whom she had met earlier through a friend.

There, the former maid met Daler Singh, who was from the same village in India as Mr Jagraj Singh. Daler Singh was with his friends and the maid had never met them before this evening, the court heard. It is not known when she got to know Mr Jagraj Singh.

About 10 minutes later, Mr Jagraj Singh and the woman went to a secluded grass patch nearby and had consensual sexual intercourse.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said: "Shortly thereafter, the accused heard Jagraj asking for some tissue paper so they could clean up. The accused then went over to pass a loose packet of tissue paper to Jagraj and the victim.

"Whilst doing so, the accused observed the victim in a state of undress...Upon seeing this, the accused was sexually aroused and told the victim that he also wanted to have sexual intercourse with her. The victim declined the accused's request."

The trio then went to a nearby pavilion to share some fruits that Daler Singh had brought along.

But about 15 minutes later, the woman and Mr Jagraj Singh returned to the grass patch and had consensual sexual intercourse again.

When they were done, Mr Jagraj Singh returned to the pavilion while the woman stayed behind to clean herself up.

She had just completed dressing herself when Daler Singh came forward and repeated his request to have sex with her. Again, the former maid declined.

DPP Sruthi said: "As the victim was preparing the leave the area, the accused caught hold of her by using his left hand to hold onto her waist and his right hand to lift up her legs.

"He then carried her over and placed her back on the grass patch at the same secluded area."

Daler Singh attempted to have sex with the woman about six times even though she protested. She also used her hands to try and stop him from getting close.

He walked away from the crying woman onlyabout 10 minutes later.

She went to another pavilion and was still sobbing when Mr Jagraj Singh went up to her.

"She asked Jagraj why he did not stop the accused and told him she was angry. Jagraj asked the victim to follow him back... but the victim refused and walked away from (him)," said DPP Sruthi.

While walking away, she sought help from a 21-year-old Singaporean passer-by who alerted the police about her ordeal.

Officers arrested Daler Singh at Ama Keng Hostel near Lim Chu Kang Road at around 10.20pm two days later.

For attempting to rape the woman, he could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined or caned.