Jail and driving ban for hitting passer-by

A man was driving out from the compound of an automobile company in Alexandra when his car hit a female pedestrian, who suffered serious head injuries and fractures.

Retiree Ching Wing Too, 60, was jailed yesterday for one week and banned from driving for three yearsfor causing grievous hurt to secretary Low Yim Leong, 50, outside the BMW Performance Motors showroom in Alexandra Road on April 24, 2015.

He admitted the negligent act of endangering the personal safety of others by failing to keep a proper lookout and give way to Ms Low while making a left turn.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Wang Ye said that Ching stopped at the stop line at the exit of the BMW showroom's compound for about half a minute before he accelerated to make a left turn into Alexandra Road.

While he was waiting to make the turn, three people had separately and safely crossed in front of his car.

Ms Low was the fourth to make the same crossing.

DPP Wang said that at that time, Ching was looking to his right for vehicles along Alexandra Road.

When he saw a break in the traffic, he accelerated to make the left turn quickly. Ms Low was midway across the gap in the pavement when she was hit.

She suffered serious injuries, including skull fractures. She was admitted to Alexandra Hospital for traumatic brain injury and underwent multiple operations and procedures.

She was transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for rehabilitation on June 15 the same year.

A medical report said she suffered memory problems, permanent right temporalis muscle atrophy, severe degenerative changes in her joints and weak limbs.

She was also found to have "marked cognitive deficits" in certain brain functions after the accident.

Ms Low, who continues with follow-up rehabilitation and treatment sessions, had to incur significant medical expenses, the court heard.

Ching, represented by Ms Dora Chua, could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000.

Elena Chong