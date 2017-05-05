'High-class' Russian vice ring busted in police operation; 4 foreign women arrested

SINGAPORE - Three Russians and an Uzbek have been arrested by police for their suspected involvement in prostitution-related activities.

On Thursday (May 4), officers from Criminal Investigation Department conducted simultaneous raids in the vicinity of Raffles Boulevard, Tanjong Katong Road and Cairnhill Road, resulting in the arrests of the four women who were aged between 26 and 39.

The women allegedly made use of their stay in Singapore on valid work passes to commit prostitution-related offences.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vice syndicate has been advertising the sexual services of women on at least 10 different online platforms, including Backpage, Skokka, Yelp and other dedicated vice websites, claiming to provide high-class escort services from $500 per hour.



Some of the seized items include 13 mobile phones, four laptops, a tablet computer, condoms and related documents. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Potential customers could book these services through the mobile phone numbers or email addresses provided on the websites.

During the operation, the police seized 13 mobile phones, four laptops, a tablet computer, condoms and related documents.

One of the women, a 39-year-old, will be charged in court with offences under the Women's Charter on Saturday (May 6). Investigations are ongoing for the other three.

Under the Women's Charter, anyone who knowingly lives entirely, or in part, on the earnings of the prostitution of another person is liable on conviction to up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.