HDB officer pleads guilty to breaching Official Secrets Act by giving confidential info to ST journalist

SINGAPORE - Civil servant Ng Han Yuan pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Dec 20) to breaching the Official Secrets Act by giving confidential information to a Straits Times journalist.

Ng, 25, a Housing Board officer who works as an estate manager in the resale operations section, gave information to journalist Janice Tai Jia Ling between May 31 and July 16 this year (2017), said court documents.

Ng had conveyed to Ms Tai information about a HDB project called Streamlining of Resale Transactions. The project revolved around a new HDB portal which was being worked on and had not been made public at the time.

Those convicted of an offence under the OSA can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $2,000.

On Nov 10, when Ng was charged, Ms Tai was issued a stern warning by the police for approaching several parties with inquiries relating to the confidential information that she received.

In a statement at the time, police said that the HDB made a report to them on July 27.

"This was after HDB had received media queries from an ST reporter on a new initiative, the HDB Resale Portal. The queries had contained information on the initiative which had not been made public at that point in time," it said then.

"Police investigations revealed that in May 2017, the HDB officer had shared confidential information with the ST reporter on the new HDB resale portal."

The police said that in July, Ms Tai approached several parties with inquiries relating to the confidential information.

They said: "The Government takes a serious view of the wrongful communication of confidential information, especially if the party involved is a public officer, and will not hesitate to take action."

The HDB had said in November that Ng has been suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the case.

Its spokesman had said at the time that "HDB takes a serious view of any unauthorised disclosure of information. We will assess the situation and take appropriate disciplinary action based on the outcome of the court proceedings".

On Oct 19, the HDB announced changes to its resale portal. The new portal will go online on Jan 1 and make it easier for users to file applications and conduct eligibility checks.

The last known case of an OSA case involving a journalist was in 1992.

This case arose after The Business Times published a report in June of that year citing the official flash estimate of Singapore's economic growth in the second quarter of the year, before such data was officially released. The then-editor of The Business Times, Mr Patrick Daniel and BT journalist Kenneth James, were convicted along with three other men for breaching the OSA. Mr Daniel was fined $2,000 while Mr James was fined $3,500.

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was then director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's economics department, was among the other three men who were fined for breaching the OSA. He was fined $1,500.