Gardener who punched limo cab driver jailed 5 weeks for road rage

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist who punched the head of a limousine taxi driver in a road rage incident was jailed for five weeks on Tuesday (July 11).

Govindarajoo Govindasamy Sinaiya, 60, a gardener, pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Mr Christopher Lim Lee Kong, 52, along Balestier Road at about 3pm on Oct 10, 2016.

Mr Lim suffered swelling and bruises at the back of his head and a bruise over the left cheek. He was given medical leave for four days.

The court heard that Mr Lim was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz taxi along Balestier Road that day and was trying to turn right when the glaring sunlight momentarily caused him to be unable to see clearly, so he stepped on his brakes.

Govindarajoo, who was riding his motorcycle behind the taxi, was unable to stop in time and collided with it.

Both parties alighted from their vehicles to assess the damage caused.

While Mr Lim was assessing the damage to the rear bumper of his taxi, Govindarajoo punched him several times in the head.

Govindarajoo claimed that he had done so as he was angry and unhappy that the victim had apparently jammed his brakes suddenly without notice.

His lawyer Vangadasalam Suriamurthi said in mitigation that Govindarajoo, who is the sole breadwinner, committed the offence on the spur of the moment.

"On the day, he was overcome with excruciating pain and reacted in this manner,'' he said.

Pleading for leniency, the lawyer said Govindarajoo is remorseful and is prepared to pay for the victim's medical expenses and apologise, but unfortunately, the victim was not prepared to forgive him.

Govindarajoo had previous convictions for affray, causing grievous hurt, disorderly behaviour, and causing hurt to a public servant.

District Judge Terence Tay said even if he accepts that Govindarajoo had excruciating pain and acted on the spur of the moment, his punches resulted in a number of injuries.

He also said Govindarajoo had a "propensity for violence''.

Govindarajoo could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.