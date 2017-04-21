Four injured in accident between ambulance, taxi and three cars on CTE

SINGAPORE - Four people were injured in an accident between a private ambulance operator, three cars and a taxi on Friday afternoon (Apr 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) private ambulance operator was conveying a child to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital when the accident occurred near the Jalan Bahagia exit on the Central Expressway (CTE) at about 1.15pm.

Four people were injured and conveyed conscious in two ambulances to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police and the SCDF.

Another ambulance was also dispatched to send the child, who was in a stable, conscious state, on to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.