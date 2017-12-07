Fight breaks out between 2 women at Pasir Ris Drive 6 coffee shop

SINGAPORE - A fight broke out between two women at a Pasir Ris coffee shop on Thursday morning (Dec 7), with a video online showing the pair lunging at each other with an umbrella and plastic chair.

The police said it was alerted to the case of affray at Block 444, Pasir Ris Drive 6, at about 9am.

In a video posted on Facebook by a customer at the coffee shop, which has since gone viral, the women were seen shouting at each other in Cantonese, before one of them - wearing a blue polo T-shirt and black bermudas -raised an umbrella and hit the other, who defended herself with a plastic chair.

The other woman, who was wearing a pink sleeveless top, later lost her footing and ended face up on one of the seats.

Two men stopped the fight soon after.

In the video, a customer eating his breakfast at the coffee shop was seen with what appeared to be water stains on his table, as a result of the fight.

The Straits Times understands that there were no injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.