Ex-director of Harry's charged with submitting false claims to obtain training funds

SINGAPORE - A former director of bar and dining chain Harry's has been charged with allegedly submitting false claims to obtain government funds for the training of the company's employees.

Parmjit Kaur, 50, faces 37 counts under the Skills Developments Levy Act, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in a statement on Tuesday (July 25).

She had filed multiple claims, which allegedly contained false information, between 2011 and 2013 to the now-defunct Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA) to obtain funding.

Harry's was a Workforce Skills Qualifications-approved training organisation which conducted in-house courses for its employees.

Kaur was still under the employment of Harry's - and in charge of its training department - when the alleged offences were committed.

If convicted, Kaur may be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to a year.

SSG said in its statement that it takes a serious view of any individual, training provider or organisation that abuses its funding schemes, and will not hesitate to take action against those who contravene its funding rules and guidelines.

Kaur was previously convicted of hatching a plan in 2012 to get around work permit quota by falsely declaring salaries of foreign employees at Harry's.

She was fined $40,000 in June last year.