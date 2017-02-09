Ex-Certis Cisco officer jailed 5 months for rashly firing revolver

SINGAPORE - A former Certis Cisco corporal was sentenced to five months in jail on Thursday (Feb 9) after being convicted of performing a rash act in a game similar to Russian roulette on Aug 13, 2015.

Gregory Lai Kar Jun, now 23, fired one round from his revolver at the Tuas Checkpoint on that day.

On Jan 24, following a three-day trial, District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim also found him guilty of two other charges: intentionally obstructing the course of justice by hiding the discharged round in a traffic wand and lying to a policeman about the incident the next day.

Lai, who is now a GrabCar driver, was on duty at the checkpoint with his then colleague, Muhammad Dzul Adhar Azmi, now 22, when he decided to play with his revolver.

At around 2pm, Lai emptied his revolver and placed a bullet inside the chamber, which can hold five rounds.

Nothing happened the first time he pointed the weapon at the floor and squeezed the trigger.

However, it went off when he squeezed the trigger again.

The two men then looked for the discharged round.

Lai found part of it under a table about an hour later, and hid it inside the battery compartment of the traffic wand.

To cover up what had happened, he threw a second bullet in a toilet and reported that he had lost two bullets there.

Dzul, who was also a Certis Cisco corporal at that time, threw the discharged round into Bedok Reservoir at around 2am on Aug 14, 2015.

He was jailed for three weeks and fined $2,000 on Oct 21 last year, after pleading guilty to obstructing the course of justice and failing to inform the police about Lai's rash act.

For obstructing the course of justice, Lai could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

For performing the rash act, he could have been jailed for up to six months and fined $2,500.