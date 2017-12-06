Ex-bus driver jailed 2 weeks for accident that left pedestrian with severe fractures in both legs

SINGAPORE - A bus driver who had been fined for multiple traffic offences in the past failed to keep a lookout while turning, resulting in a collision with a pedestrian at 11.06pm on July 8, 2016.

As a result of the accident, Ms Aaryn Chin Yin Xia suffered severe fractures to both legs and was hospitalised for two months. The 35-year-old had to undergo multiple operations and was on medical leave for 126 days.

A toe on her right foot was amputated and she still requires a cane to walk.

On Wednesday (Dec 6), Ravinthar Jaganathan, 55, was jailed for two weeks and banned from driving for three years for causing grievous hurt to Ms Chin. At the time of the accident, he was driving for SBS Transit.

The court heard that the Malaysian driver, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was driving the right most lane of the four-lane Jurong East Central that evening when he stopped at the junction as he wanted to make a right turn.

Ms Chin was then crossing from Ravinthar's right to left, while the traffic light was in her favour.

He made the right turn into Boon Lay Way when the traffic light was still green, without the green-turning arrow, but failed to check if anyone was crossing the pedestrian crossing.

Over the years from 1999 to 2015, Ravinthar had been fined for traffic violations like speeding, careless driving and failing to obey traffic light signals.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for the latest offence.