Elderly man admits to harassment after being caught on video asking American man to have sex with him

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old business development manager who was caught on video harassing a young American man in an MRT train, asking the latter to have sex with him, admitted to his offences in court on Friday (April 20).

In the video of about four minutes, Gan Thean Soo was heard telling Mr Joseph Flynn De Marini, 25: "I like you. I am gay."

Gan then hurled vulgarities at the younger man before slapping the left side of his head.

He committed the offences in a train heading towards Farrer Park station at around 8.15pm on April 19 last year.

The American captured the exchange in a video, which went viral after he uploaded it onto Facebook.

Gan can also be heard saying: "Singapore is not like America, we can touch you."

Despite other passengers intervening, Gan continued heckling Mr De Marini.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and assault.

One charge of being a public nuisance will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Gan is now out on a bail of $8,000 and will be back in court on April 27.