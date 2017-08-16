Driver jailed 4 weeks and banned from driving for 5 years for causing cyclist's death

SINGAPORE - Despite a large sign at the main entrance of nearby Yishun Junior College reminding motorists to look out for pedestrians, he did not stop his lorry at the stop line.

As a result of failing to keep a proper lookout for others, Thanabal Balachandar, 25, hit cyclist Zhu Jinfu, 54, causing his death.

On Wednesday (Aug 16), the Indian national was jailed for four weeks and banned from driving for five years for negligently causing death.

Mr Zhu was riding a power-assisted bicycle along the Yishun Ring Road footway when the accident happened on Aug 31, 2016.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he died from multiple injuries at 6.10pm that day.

The court heard that at about 10am on the day of the accident, Thanabal was driving out of the school compound to collect construction materials when he failed to stop at the stop line. He was then working as a driver for a design company.

Although he was not driving fast, Thanabal's lorry collided into Mr Zhu, who was cycling from the driver's left to right.

Thanabal said he had failed to notice the cyclist.

An autopsy report stated that Mr Zhu had sustained multiple rib fractures, injuries to his head and bruises on his limbs.

The maximum penalty for causing death by doing a negligent act is two years' jail and a fine.